Haider heroics help Northern beat Central Punjab

RAWALPINDI: Haider Ali’s (91 not out) exceptional display of power-hitting overshadowed Babar Azam’s inspiring hundred (105 not out) as Northern raced to second their successive wins in as many days in the National T20 Cup here at the Pindi Stadium Thursday.

Haider’s quality innings spurred Northern to chase down a 201-run target against Home City Central Punjab.

The right-handed top-order batter who was later adjudged player-of-the-match played a series of sensational shots in his 91-run innings off 53 balls.

Haider set the platform for a big chase with a stroke-filled 84-run third-wicket partnership with Mohammad Nawaz who scored 41 off 21 balls (two fours, four sixes). Nawaz who was the player-of-the-match for Northern in their victory last night against Southern Punjab played some powerful shots to put the Central Punjab bowlers under pressure.

Haider continued his aggressive batting mode even after Nawaz’s dismissal, he hit two back-to-back sixes off Ehsan Adil as Northern continued their charge towards the big target.

Asif Ali helped Haider overcome any nerves in the death overs by scoring 28 off 14 balls.

Northern completed the chase with two balls to spare with Haider at the crease along with his captain Shadab Khan.

Earlier, Babar Azam produced a T20 batting master class after winning the toss and opting to bat first. The Central Punjab and Pakistan captain posted his sixth T20 century (most by any Pakistan batter).

Babar’s 105 came off 63 balls only, the right-hander hit 11 fours and three sixes in a typically effortless batting display that left the Northern attack stunned and bereft of answers. Babar reached his century with a glanced four off Haris Rauf.

Babar added 67 runs for the first-wicket with Ahmed Shehzad who hit five fours in a Sohail Tanvir over before falling to Mohammad Nawaz for 37.

Wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Akhlaq carried the momentum with a 17-ball 21 before falling to Shadab after hitting him for two sixes.

Shoaib Malik joined hands with Babar, the two added 92 runs for the unbroken third-wicket stand that took Central Punjab to their imposing total. Shoaib scored 31 off 21 balls (four fours). Nawaz and Shadab were the only two wicket-takers for Northern.

Earlier, late Wednesday, an impressive batting performance earned Northern a five-wicket win over ATF Southern Punjab.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz (player-of-the-match) made full use of two dropped chances as he scored an unbeaten 56 off 35 balls (six fours, two sixes) to spearhead his side’s 176-run chase.

Nawaz added 67 runs for the fifth-wicket with his captain Shadab Khan who turned the game on its head by scoring 23 runs off Naseem Shah’s over -18th of the innings to ease out the nerves in Northern’s camp.

Shadab who got off to a sedate start scored 30 off 20 balls (three sixes, one four) with his three sixes and one four coming in Naseem’s over.