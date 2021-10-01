In pursuit of happiness

Unemployment is rising each day. It has been pointed out to the Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development that around 24 percent of educated people in Pakistan are jobless. Due to Covid-19-induced lockdowns, almost 20.71million people lost their jobs. The situation is so bad that 1.5 million people, including MPhil degree holders, applied for posts of peons. This speaks volume about uncontrollable joblessness in the country and a lack of appropriate career opportunities. The government must start working urgently to chalk some stringent policies that may ease out this worsening situation of unemployment especially for young people.

Mudassir Ahmed Soomro

Hyderabad