In pursuit of happiness

Unemployment is rising each day. It has been pointed out to the Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development that around 24 percent of educated people in Pakistan are jobless. Due to Covid-19-induced lockdowns, almost 20.71million people lost their jobs. The situation is so bad that 1.5 million people, including MPhil degree holders, applied for posts of peons. This speaks volume about uncontrollable joblessness in the country and a lack of appropriate career opportunities. The government must start working urgently to chalk some stringent policies that may ease out this worsening situation of unemployment especially for young people.
Mudassir Ahmed Soomro
Hyderabad
In the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19, the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express and Bolan Mail Express were suspended. Both...
Since the Covid-19 pandemic has broken out in the world, the entire education system has come to a grinding halt....
The government of Punjab has failed to control street crimes. The recent murder of Dr Khola, who resisted her...
This refers to the news report ‘FBR identifies luxury items to impose regulatory duty’ . The question is: why is...
The federal government has finally started work on the Karachi Circular Road project. But it seems to be in a rush....
Recently, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar announced matric and intermediate results. There...