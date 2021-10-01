In the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19, the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express and Bolan Mail Express were suspended. Both pass through the heart of Sindh and connect it with other federating units. Their suspension, unfortunately, means there is no direct connection of people of Larkana with other parts of the country.

The government should ensure that these two trains start running again as they provide employment opportunities to the people of Sindh and generate substantial revenue for Pakistan Railways.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad