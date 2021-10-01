In the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19, the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express and Bolan Mail Express were suspended. Both pass through the heart of Sindh and connect it with other federating units. Their suspension, unfortunately, means there is no direct connection of people of Larkana with other parts of the country.
The government should ensure that these two trains start running again as they provide employment opportunities to the people of Sindh and generate substantial revenue for Pakistan Railways.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Unemployment is rising each day. It has been pointed out to the Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development...
Since the Covid-19 pandemic has broken out in the world, the entire education system has come to a grinding halt....
The government of Punjab has failed to control street crimes. The recent murder of Dr Khola, who resisted her...
This refers to the news report ‘FBR identifies luxury items to impose regulatory duty’ . The question is: why is...
The federal government has finally started work on the Karachi Circular Road project. But it seems to be in a rush....
Recently, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar announced matric and intermediate results. There...