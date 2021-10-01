Good old days

Since the Covid-19 pandemic has broken out in the world, the entire education system has come to a grinding halt. Online classes have been detrimental to the process of learning. Plagiarism is the norm, and most students from remote areas do not have the required technology.
Now that we have come a long way and proper vaccination is in full swing, the education ministry should step forward to ensure vaccination of everyone in educational institutions, so that on-campus classes may resume.
M Akram
Islamabad
