City of perils

The government of Punjab has failed to control street crimes. The recent murder of Dr Khola, who resisted her robbers’ demand to hand them her car, raises questions about the safety of the city. These incidents completely negate the claims of the chief minister and the IG of Punjab that crimes are being curtailed.
There is a dire need of police reforms, but relations between the PTI and the bureaucracy are strained, and non-cooperation is at peak. All parties should work together to resolve these problems for the safety of the people.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
Unemployment is rising each day. It has been pointed out to the Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development...
In the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19, the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express and Bolan Mail Express were suspended. Both...
Since the Covid-19 pandemic has broken out in the world, the entire education system has come to a grinding halt....
This refers to the news report ‘FBR identifies luxury items to impose regulatory duty’ . The question is: why is...
The federal government has finally started work on the Karachi Circular Road project. But it seems to be in a rush....
Recently, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar announced matric and intermediate results. There...