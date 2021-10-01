 
Friday October 01, 2021
City of perils

The government of Punjab has failed to control street crimes. The recent murder of Dr Khola, who resisted her robbers’ demand to hand them her car, raises questions about the safety of the city. These incidents completely negate the claims of the chief minister and the IG of Punjab that crimes are being curtailed.

There is a dire need of police reforms, but relations between the PTI and the bureaucracy are strained, and non-cooperation is at peak. All parties should work together to resolve these problems for the safety of the people.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu

