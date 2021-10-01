No luxuries for the poor

This refers to the news report ‘FBR identifies luxury items to impose regulatory duty’ (September 29). The question is: why is the import of luxury items being allowed in the first instance? It seems that there is no monitoring of imports by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Commerce. These excessive imports are being financed through reckless borrowings, secured on harsh conditions. As per a recent report by a US-based international development research lab, the country’s public debt-to-GDP ratio has risen to 92.8 percent. Exports are stagnant due to insufficient surplus of exportable commodities. Agriculture is underperforming, and the manufacturing sector is saturated with no new investments being made. Even the existing industrial base is fragile, turning out products having low value addition. Under the circumstances, there can be nothing worse than throwing scarce dollars on the import of luxury and unnecessary consumer goods.

The government’s economic team seems unaware of the challenges ahead and is experimenting with failed palliatives to correct the direction. The belated measures announced to control imports – imposition of cash margin, regulatory duty, tightening auto financing etc – in the hope of raising the cost to end consumers, will not help as the rich can afford to pay higher prices. The government must impose a complete ban on import of luxury and unnecessary finished goods to reduce the import bill.

Arif Majeed

Karachi