What’s the rush?

The federal government has finally started work on the Karachi Circular Road (KCR) project. But it seems to be in a rush. Further, the federal government has been trying to convince the Sindh government to reconsider its decision about the Bundal Island. It is incomprehensible as to why the federal government is not focusing on Karachi's primary issues, such as repair of roads, installation of street lights, controlling law and order situation and disposal of garbage in a satisfactory manner etc.
For instance, the KPT bridge along with so many others needs immediate attention and repairs as well. There is no doubt that a good transport system is the need of the hour, but the government should look into the matter and prioritise the issues at hand.
Khawaja Tajammul Hussain
Karachi
Unemployment is rising each day. It has been pointed out to the Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development...
In the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19, the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express and Bolan Mail Express were suspended. Both...
Since the Covid-19 pandemic has broken out in the world, the entire education system has come to a grinding halt....
The government of Punjab has failed to control street crimes. The recent murder of Dr Khola, who resisted her...
This refers to the news report ‘FBR identifies luxury items to impose regulatory duty’ . The question is: why is...
Recently, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar announced matric and intermediate results. There...