What’s the rush?

The federal government has finally started work on the Karachi Circular Road (KCR) project. But it seems to be in a rush. Further, the federal government has been trying to convince the Sindh government to reconsider its decision about the Bundal Island. It is incomprehensible as to why the federal government is not focusing on Karachi's primary issues, such as repair of roads, installation of street lights, controlling law and order situation and disposal of garbage in a satisfactory manner etc.

For instance, the KPT bridge along with so many others needs immediate attention and repairs as well. There is no doubt that a good transport system is the need of the hour, but the government should look into the matter and prioritise the issues at hand.

Khawaja Tajammul Hussain

Karachi