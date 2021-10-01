Arbitrary geniuses

Recently, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar announced matric and intermediate results. There were huge variations in these results. For instance, the BISE Mardan gave 1100 out of 1100; the BISE Peshawar awarded a score of 1098 out of 1100 marks, while many students scored between 1050 and 1090. How can any student score such high marks? A probe into the results revealed that these students had been awarded full marks in Urdu, English, Pakistan studies, and Islamiat – subjects for which exams had not been conducted. Some students were arbitrarily given 70 or 80 marks, bringing their scores down. Why is there such a huge difference in marks of subjects of which exams were even not held?

Such policies have wreaked havoc on the education system. All wedding halls, sports stadiums and bazaars where the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs is impossible are open, while educational institutions where the SOPs can easily be implemented have been closed for over a year. This has wasted the precious time of students, and now these unjust results add to the injury. The government should conduct full examinations of all subjects or give equal marks in compulsory subjects to all students.

Shakaibul hassan

Peshawar