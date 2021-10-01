Forgotten children

This refers to the article ‘Political gains’ (September 29) by Ayaz Khan. The writer has rightly described the political situation of Balochistan.
In this whole game, the most vulnerable faction is the people of Balochistan. Political gains have been settled, and the ruling and opposition parties have achieved their targets, but what about the people? It would be a great development if the ordinary people were considered the primary objective of the no-confidence motion and in the settlements afterwards.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub
