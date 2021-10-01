Accountability and politics

When accountability becomes politicised, there are always problems. The current war of words between the PML-N and the PTI government is the latest example of this. The matter pertains to the unfreezing of accounts owned by Shehbaz Sharif and his son Suleman in London. The PTI's accountability chief insists that the investigation into the matter was undertaken by the UK's National Crime Agency on its own, while looking into what he calls 'suspicious' transactions and had nothing to do with the Pakistan government. He insists cases against the Sharifs and other politicians in Pakistan will continue to be pursued. However, this narrative is countered by a letter from the Assets Recovery Unit of NAB. This is no doubt an embarrassment for a government which refuses to be shaken from its insistence that accountability will be pursued at all costs.

The PTI would be well advised to, at the very least, adjust its accountability proceedings and determine how best to move ahead from this point on. For the moment, the PML-N has been able to reiterate its refrain that the country’s accountability process is flawed. At the same time, there appears to have been at least some change in the PML-N's method of handling matters. Maryam Nawaz has taken a softer line towards her uncle Shehbaz. Perhaps the Sharifs are aware that a divide at this point would damage the party immensely and create further hurdles in the way of the opposition, which is already divided with the PPP having moved away from the JUI-F and the PML-N. The PML-N also seems somewhat confused as to whether it should be asking for an interim election or an election on time as scheduled in 2023, in which the focus would be on defeating the PTI.

The whole accountability matter plays into this entire scenario. So far, the government has not been able to prove any of its major cases against the political opposition. At the same time, the political opposition needs to determine its own line of action. It has been floundering for some time, and this too does not help matters although the PML-N is now in a stronger position than before, with the much-rumoured rift between the Sharif brothers apparently healing and things moving forward within the party on that count at least, even as the ruling party doubles down on what it says is the truth about corruption.