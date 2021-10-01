Gold slips by Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market fell by Rs200 per tola on Thursday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs113,500 per tola.
Similarly, 10 gram gold price dropped by Rs172 to Rs97,308.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $18 to $1,723 per ounce.
Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,400 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,200.27. Local jewellers claimed that rates in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola, compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.
