Strong profits, weak diets

LAHORE: The going is tough for the entire world after the pandemic because of an unusual spike in the prices of all commodities, including agriculture. It is more devastating for Pakistani consumers who have seen their currency depreciate massively.

The World Bank data on commodity rate from 2018 (pre-pandemic) to August 2021 indicates that except one or two commodities, the prices of all commodities increased from 40-100 percent during the past three years.

The impact of higher prices has been multiplied by the steep decline in rupee value. To illustrate the impact, let us take the case of coal.

Average price of coal from South Africa (we mostly import from South Africa) in 2018 was $97.6/tonne. It dipped to an average of $67.7/tonne in 2020, but then started rising and the current rates are $137/tonne.

In 2018, the value of $97.6 in rupee (traded at Rs124 against dollar) was Rs12,102 per tonne. In 2020, when coal prices dipped to $67.7/tonne, it translated to Rs10,967/tonne.

Now at $137/tonne, the cost in Pakistani rupee works out to be Rs23,290/tonne. Coal is a major input in the production of cement and its price has doubled from what it was in 2018. Naturally the prices of cement were bound to increase.

However, another point to note is that when the coal rates dipped in rupee terms by 20 percent in 2020, the cement manufacturers did not pass on the benefit of lower rates to the consumers. This points out a tendency of the private sector to jack up rates when input prices increase and keep the prices unmoved when the input prices decrease.

This is mainly because of the absence of free competition in the market in many sectors of the economy that gives rise to cartelisation.

That said, the situation going forward would be very tough for Pakistani consumers. We are likely to be hit by higher inflation because of continued increase in prices of commodities and declining rupee.

Imported cost has to be passed on to the consumers and we have no control over rates of numerous items. The global rate of palm oil was $639/tonne in 2018. It is now priced at $1,136.

In 2018, $636 was worth RsRs78,684tonne. At current rates of $1,136, the value in rupee would be Rs193,120/tonne.

Had the rupee been at 2018 value, the cost would have been Rs140,864. Pakistani consumers suffered an additional hit of Rs53,000 per tonne, because of rupee devaluation.

When duties and sales tax are added, the price increases by another 65-70 percent. The rates of soybean oil similarly increased from $789/tonne in 2018 to $1,436/tonne now.

The rates of almost all commodities have increased in the past three years. This includes increase in per tonne price of aluminium from $2,108 to $2,603, copper $6,530 to $9,370, iron ore from $69.8 to $162, nickel from $13,114 to $19,141, tin from $20,145 to $35,024 and zinc from $2,922 to $2,988. This has impacted our engineering industry particularly the automobiles.

We talk about increase in diesel rates that increase the cost of production of agricultural products, but we ignore the huge increase in the rates of two major fertilisers so vital for Pakistani farmers. DAP was available at $393 in 2018 and now its global price is $603/tonne.

In rupee terms, the price has increased from Rs48,732/tonne to Rs102,510/tonne. This is an increase of more than 100 percent.

Similarly, urea price jumped from $249.4/tonne in 2018 to $446.9 now. In rupee terms, the price of urea increased from Rs30,925/tonne to Rs75,973/tonne, which more than doubled the price farmers paid in 2018.

If we add the increased cost of water (power is much more expensive than in 2018), certified seeds and fertilisers, then the farmer hardly covers the cost of production even after an increase in agricultural commodity rates.

The prices of two agricultural commodities according to the World Bank data have declined since 2018. The two commodities are tea and rice (Thailand rice). Rice rates have declined by 7 percent from its value in 2018.

Tea rates have declined slightly from their level in 2018. We do not import rice, still the rates of rice in domestic markets are high.

Lower rupee value has increased its landed cost, but the increase is higher than that. Sugar prices in the global market are 0.43 cents per kg or Rs73.10. Our sugar millers say that it costs them over Rs90 per kg. Then why produce locally? We should spare sugarcane land for cotton.