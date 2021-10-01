ECC extends subsidy on five food items till Oct 31

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday decided to continue subsidy on five essential kitchen items until October 31, 2021 and also approved a tender for import of 100,000 tons of urea for building strategic reserves of during the Rabi season.

Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Finance and Revenue presided over the meeting of the ECC.

Ministry of Industries and Production tabled a summary before the ECC regarding continuation of the Prime Minister’s relief package-2020 for provision of five essential items on subsidized rates which is scheduled to expire on September 30, 2021.

“The ECC granted extension for one-month with a direction to present a detailed summary before ECC, keeping in view, international price hike in essential food commodities,” a government statement said.

“The ECC also approved the summary by the ministry of food security, regarding award of the fifth international wheat tender to import 550,000 MT (after matching process) of wheat for the FY 2021-22.”

The government sells sugar, pulses, wheat flour, ghee and rice at reduced rates through the utility stores.

The ECC approved the summary presented by the ministry of Interior for technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs83.3 million for procuring services from NADRA regarding project for automation of power of attorney (POA) for overseas Pakistanis.

The ECC accorded approval with the direction that ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior may hold a joint consultative session to workout modalities in this regard.

On a summary moved by the Power Division regarding quarterly tariff adjustments of K-Electric, the ECC decided that the Power Division may approach NEPRA to review its earlier decision on the issue and present an updated summary before ECC for consideration. Power Division tabled another summary regarding levy of sales tax on subsidy granted by federal government to power distribution companies -- DISCOs.

“After seeking input from all concerned, the ECC decided that the matter may be referred to the Law Division for seeking opinion and legal interpretation may be presented before the committee for further deliberations,” the statement said.

The ECC also approved a summary, presented by the ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, regarding revised budget estimates for the FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22 respectively.

The ECC approved summary by the Power Division regarding approval of payment mechanism for TNB Liberty Power Limited. The ECC approved the proposal as part of settlement with other relevant IPPs.