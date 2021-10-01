Rupee hits another record low

KARACHI: The rupee fell to a new low on Thursday, as the importers rushed for the US currency to pay for imports on expectations of further weakening in the domestic currency.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 170.66 to the dollar, its fourth consecutive all-time low. The rupee ended at 170.48 on Wednesday.

Higher current account deficit due to rising domestic demand, increasing imports and spike in international oil prices continued to weigh on the local unit. The rupee has lost 6.68 percent so far this year. The recent bill moved by a group of US Senators, which is seeking to impose sanctions on the Afghan Taliban and entities providing support for them including Pakistan, is also affecting sentiment on the rupee.

The rupee sustained losses in the open market, mostly tracking a weakening trend in the interbank market. The rupee fell to 173.50 against the dollar. It hovered at 172.50 in the previous session. It depreciated by Re1.

Malik Bostan, the chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) said some elements are speculating on the rupee that is creating panic in the market.

“People are buying dollars as they fear it will fall further, but they don’t sell dollars in the market due to the uncertainty,” he said.

The SBP has introduced a number of steps, including hiking interest rates, tightening of the consumer financing conditions, imposition of 100 percent cash margin requirements on some imported items. The government has extended the last date for the encashment of Rs40,000, Rs25,000 and Rs15,000 denomination National Prize Bonds (bearer) till December 31.

The government is also expected to take measures, which reportedly aim to reduce the import bill by $800 million per month. There is an approximate $300 million requirement for imports every day. However, inflows from the exports and remittances stand around $200 million per day. So, there is a gap of $100 million, Bostan explained.

Zafar Paracha, the former secretary general ECAP, saw the outflow of dollars to Afghanistan after the Taliban set up a new government in the neighbouring country, which is one of the reasons for the high demand for the US currency.

“Afghanistan is meeting its foreign exchange requirements through Pakistani market. Roughly $10 million is being smuggled to Afghanistan each day after its central bank’s reveres of $10 billion have been frozen by the US,” Paracha added.

Analysts expect the currency to remain under pressure until the successful review of the International Monetary Fund’s 6 billion loan programme. The staff-level talks between Pakistan and the IMF are expected to start on October 4. The resumption of the IMF programme has become essential due to the recent higher-than-expected current account gap.