 
Friday October 01, 2021
KU Islamic history dept to award three scholarships

Karachi

October 01, 2021

The Department of Islamic History, University of Karachi, has announced it will award three scholarships every year. The announcement was made by department’s Chairman Dr Sohail Shafiq on Thursday. He said funding for the scholarships would be arranged by faculty members. The scholarship had been named after Prof Dr Muhammad Shakeel Siddiqui -- former department chairman.

