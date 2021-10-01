US, Sindh launch drive to save lives by vaccinating millions of Pakistanis

The United States and the Sindh government have joined hands to launch “Fizaaon Se Falaah Tak,” an immunisation awareness campaign encouraging Pakistani citizens to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus and save lives.

US Chargé d’Affaires Angela P. Aggeler launched the campaign in partnership with actor Mahira Khan, singer and humanitarian Shehzad Roy, and Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Thursday, said a press release issued by the US Consulate. Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister for Law and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Health Secretary Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi also attended.

Chargé d’Affaires Angela P. Aggeler and Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho visited the JPMC’s vaccination centre to observe US Pfizer vaccine inoculations firsthand. The United States has donated almost 15.8 million life-saving Covid-19 vaccine doses to Pakistan since July, and it plans to donate another 9.6 million Pfizer doses in October.

“The United States proudly stands with the people of Pakistan to end the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Chargé d’Affaires Angela P. Aggeler while interacting with Pakistani citizens receiving the Pfizer vaccines. She also thanked the healthcare workers for their frontline role in encouraging people to get vaccinated and control the surge of the virus.

“Vaccination is the most trusted way to defeat this pandemic and the Sindh government has dedicated all its resources to ensuring efficient and equitable distribution of the vaccine,” the minister said while thanking the US delegation for their support in the process. Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University and JPMC Executive Director Prof Shahid Rasul received the guests along with the executive directors of the National Institute of Child Health and the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Prof Nasir Sadal and Prof Nadeem Qamar. The JPMC is the largest tertiary care hospital in Sindh receiving patients from all over the country.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the US has delivered assistance worth $63 million in the form of emergency medical supplies, training, and medical infrastructure to the people of Pakistan in addition to the vaccine donations.

The US is flying vaccines to Pakistan for injections that are saving lives. At the Covid Summit just last week, President Biden announced US commitment to purchase an additional 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to be donated to countries around the world, bringing the total number of donated vaccines to more than 1.1 billion, more free doses than every other country in the world has provided combined.