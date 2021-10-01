Small boats, big tensions between France and Britain

ESCALLES, France: "The moment they are in the boats at sea, they’ve won," says a French policeman as he looks out across a windswept departure point for migrants heading across the Channel to Britain.

Day and night, military police officers like Maxence, a bearded deputy commander in the Gendarmerie, head out to the dunes and sandy beaches near the northern port of Calais in search of boats.With the aid of thermal-imaging binoculars, he and a colleague surprised a group of around 80 people a few nights ago as they took delivery of two semi-rigid inflatable dinghies and outboard engines in a forested sea-side spot.

"We were about 200 metres from them when we heard doors slam, and we thought it was the logistics arriving," he said. "We came out with all our lights and alarms blaring, as well as tear gas just in case we were attacked."

At first sight of the police flashlights, the migrants scattered in all directions and the people-smugglers sped off in their vehicle, having lost their kit but not their freedom. Maxence, who is not authorised to give his full name, says the daily game of cat-and-mouse is wearing -- night shifts often mean trudging for 10-12-km in soft sand in the dark.

But despite his efforts, across in Britain, frustration is growing that French security forces are not doing more. A total of 15,400 people attempted to cross the Channel in the first eight months of this year, a rise of 50 percent from the figure for the whole of 2020, according to French coast guard statistics.

At the end of August, more people crossed in a single day (828) than in the whole of 2018 (600) when migrant sea crossings took off. In early September, a meeting in London to discuss the issue between British Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin saw ties between London and Paris sour further, after years of tension over Brexit.

Following an agreement in July for Britain to finance border security in France to the tune of 62.7 million euros ($73.8 million), Patel reportedly wanted to tie the funds to a reduction in the number of crossings.

The hardliner, who has explored the idea of building floating barriers in the Channel, was also reported to have sanctioned the use of "pushback" tactics to turn back the small boats towards French waters.

A day after the meeting, Darmanin took to Twitter to say that France would "not accept any practice that breaks maritime law, nor any financial blackmail". French security forces are adamant that they cannot intercept boats because attempting to do so could cause them to capsize.

Despite the stormy diplomatic relations, signs of cooperation between the two neighbours were evident on a recent patrol along the coast near Calais, with the cliffs of Britain clearly visible, just over 30-km away.

Even before the latest agreement in July, successive British governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros over the past decade on border security around Calais. Maxence and his colleague arrived in a shiny Skoda SUV, paid for with British money, and the thermal-imaging binoculars used in their recent night-time bust were also courtesy of UK taxpayers.