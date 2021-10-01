France to supply howitzers to Czech Army

19 arrested at Zimbabwe pre-election protest HARARE: Nineteen people, including 10 journalists, were arrested on Thursday as Zimbabwe’s main opposition staged a...

Small boats, big tensions between France and Britain ESCALLES, France: "The moment they are in the boats at sea, they’ve won," says a French policeman as he looks out...

Family blames Rohingya militants for murder of community leader KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh: The brother of slain Rohingya community leader Mohib Ullah on Thursday blamed militants for...

Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU’s border forest CHELM, Poland: His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the...

Global hits, local heroes: Covid-19 jabs around the world PARIS: Some have become global mainstays and others are staying local: here is an overview of more than 20 approved...