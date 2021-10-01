 
Friday October 01, 2021
France to supply howitzers to Czech Army

World

AFP
October 01, 2021

Prague: France signed a deal in Prague on Thursday to sell 52 howitzer cannons worth 333 million euros ($386 million) to the Czech Army. Frech arms group Nexter makes the 155-milimetre Caesar howitzers, which will replace the Czech-made DANA over the next three to five years.

