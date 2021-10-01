France to supply howitzers to Czech Army

Prague: France signed a deal in Prague on Thursday to sell 52 howitzer cannons worth 333 million euros ($386 million) to the Czech Army. Frech arms group Nexter makes the 155-milimetre Caesar howitzers, which will replace the Czech-made DANA over the next three to five years.
HARARE: Nineteen people, including 10 journalists, were arrested on Thursday as Zimbabwe’s main opposition staged a...
ESCALLES, France: "The moment they are in the boats at sea, they’ve won," says a French policeman as he looks out...
KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh: The brother of slain Rohingya community leader Mohib Ullah on Thursday blamed militants for...
CHELM, Poland: His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the...
PARIS: Some have become global mainstays and others are staying local: here is an overview of more than 20 approved...
Ankara: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed deepening defence industry cooperation with Russia during...