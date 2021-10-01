 
Friday October 01, 2021
Erdogan, Putin discussed warplanes, subs cooperation

World

AFP
October 01, 2021

Ankara: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed deepening defence industry cooperation with Russia during talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin this week, the Turkish leader was quoted as saying Thursday. Erdogan and Putin held their first face-to-face talks in 18 months in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday, with the Syrian conflict high on their agenda.

