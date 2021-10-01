Dutch PM vows ‘new start’ after coalition breakthrough

THE HAGUE: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday promised a fresh start despite half a year of post-election talks appearing set to produce exactly the same coalition government as before.

Rutte, whose centre-right VVD party won the most seats in March’s election, is headed for a fourth term in office that will seal his status as one of Europe’s longest serving leaders.

After months of deadlocked negotiations, the four Dutch political parties that were in power from 2017 until January this year agreed Thursday to start formal talks to re-form their coalition. "Well, as far as we’re concerned, it’s not a continuation of this coalition, it really will be a new start," the 54-year-old Rutte told reporters as he headed into fresh talks in The Hague.