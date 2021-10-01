People needing aid in Myanmar triples: UN

United Nations, United States: Myanmar is facing a "severe crisis" with the number of people needing aid tripling to three million in the eight months since the military launched a coup, the UN humanitarian coordinator to the country said Thursday.

Andrew Kirkwood described the situation as "very concerning." "The people of Myanmar are really living in a severe crisis at the moment," he said in a virtual meeting with reporters. "The United Nations was supporting a million people affected by the conflict here inside the country," he said. But that number "now is three million, that’s a tripling in over the last eight months" since the February 1 coup.