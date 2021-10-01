 
Friday October 01, 2021
HIzbullah says shot down Israeli drone

World

AFP
October 01, 2021
Beirut: Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hizbullah movement said it shot down an Israeli drone over south Lebanon on Thursday. The movement’s Al-Manar television said members of the group had "downed a drone belonging to the Israeli army... in southern Lebanon".

