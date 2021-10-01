HIzbullah says shot down Israeli drone

Beirut: Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hizbullah movement said it shot down an Israeli drone over south Lebanon on Thursday. The movement’s Al-Manar television said members of the group had "downed a drone belonging to the Israeli army... in southern Lebanon".
HARARE: Nineteen people, including 10 journalists, were arrested on Thursday as Zimbabwe’s main opposition staged a...
ESCALLES, France: "The moment they are in the boats at sea, they’ve won," says a French policeman as he looks out...
KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh: The brother of slain Rohingya community leader Mohib Ullah on Thursday blamed militants for...
CHELM, Poland: His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the...
PARIS: Some have become global mainstays and others are staying local: here is an overview of more than 20 approved...
Prague: France signed a deal in Prague on Thursday to sell 52 howitzer cannons worth 333 million euros to the Czech...