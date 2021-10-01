 
Friday October 01, 2021
AFP
October 01, 2021
Malawi’s ex-speaker shoots himself dead

LILONGWE, Malawi: A former deputy speaker in Malawi on Thursday shot himself in the head inside parliament, where he had gone for a meeting, parliament said. Clement Chiwaya, who was 50, killed himself inside the parliament building, where he had gone to discuss vehicle benefits entitled to him when he left office in 2019.

