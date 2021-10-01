Vaccine mandate for Slovenia public employees blocked; NY Covid shot mandate boosts vaccination rates: EU extends Covid vaccine export controls

BRUSSELS: The EU will extend its export control mechanism for Covid-19 vaccines for another three months, until the end the year, and then replace it with a "monitoring" scheme, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The export control mechanism, introduced on January 29, means makers of Covid-19 vaccines produced in the EU need to get approval before shipping the doses outside the bloc. It was brought in at the start of the EU’s vaccination roll-out, which was extremely sluggish initially because of a big shortfall in the amount of doses UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca had promised.

Brussels was angry that Britain -- where AstraZeneca is headquartered -- was being supplied in proportionally far greater quantities even though some of the doses were made in the EU. Since May, the vaccination rate in the 27-nation EU has progressed significantly, with 64 percent of its total population fully vaccinated, according to an AFP compilation of official figures. By comparison, Britain has 66 percent of its population fully vaccinated, and the United States has 56 percent fully immunised.

The EU has also pivoted towards mRNA vaccines, particularly the one produced by German outfit BioNTech in partnership with US company Pfizer, after rare blood-clot problems with AstraZeneca increased public hesitancy about taking it. The EU’s vaccine export mechanism has been extended several times since it started, with the last prolongation running out on Thursday.

The European Commission said it was extending the mechanism again, until December 31, because "uncertainties remain, in particular with the emergence of new variants of the Covid-19 virus". From January 1, it plans to have "a monitoring mechanism that will provide company-specific and timely vaccine export data".

The only time the current mechanism was used to block vaccine exports was in April, when 250,000 AstraZeneca doses destined for Australia were ordered held back. Australia is lagging behind other developed countries because of low vaccine stocks, though inoculation has increased and the government now expects 80 percent of the population to be fully vaccinated by December.

According to the Commission, under the mechanism the EU has authorised the export of 738 million Covid vaccine doses to 56 destinations. Meanwhile, the results are in, and New York’s pioneering gamble with mandating Covid-19 vaccines for health care workers has paid off: despite holdouts, the hard-hit state and city has boosted inoculation rates.

New York was the first in the nation to order workers to get the shot or face their pay being suspended or even risk getting fired, a mandate that has been challenged several times in court -- so far in vain.

As of September 27, all doctors, nurses and other staff at the state’s hospitals both public and private -- some 520,000 people -- had to have been vaccinated in order to work. Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul caused a sensation by pledging to call out the National Guard to replace unvaccinated health care workers, raising fears of chaos in hospitals.

But officials stuck to their guns and in the end no hospital was closed down on Monday, the day the new vaccination policy went into effect in the state of 20 million people. Hochul, who succeeded the disgraced Andrew Cuomo on August 25, also praised a rise in the proportion of hospital staff that are completely vaccinated -- 87 percent as of Wednesday.

And the percentage of nursing home staffers that have received at least one vaccine dose has gone up from 71 percent on August 24 to 92 percent as of Monday. Hochul, who is undergoing one of her first political tests, said "this new information shows that holding firm on the vaccine mandate for health care workers is simply the right thing to do to protect our vulnerable family members and loved ones from Covid-19."

The coronavirus has killed more than 56,000 people in New York state -- including 34,000 in the Big Apple -- since March 2020.

Other states are expected to follow its lead, such as California starting Thursday -- but in the nation’s most populous state health care workers who refuse to get vaccinated can still work so long as they get tested every week.

In New York City as of Wednesday there were a bit more than 3,000 health care workers unvaccinated out of a total of 43,000, compared to around 5,000 early in the week and some 8,000 last week, said Mitchell Katz, the CEO of government-run NYC Health + Hospitals.

"We do have temporary staffing of about 500 nurses who are filling in for those nurses who have not yet gotten vaccinated or have chosen for retirement. We haven’t discharged anyone yet," he said.

Northwell Health, which runs 23 hospitals and more than 800 out-patient clinics in the state, said its workforce is now almost 100 percent vaccinated. "Regretfully, we have had to exit a few hundred employees," it said, without specifying if they were fired.

But the situation varies from one hospital to the next in this state that stretches all the way up to the border with Canada. At the Erie County Medical Center in the northern city of Buffalo, around five percent of the staff -- 167 of 3,303 workers -- were suspended without pay, the hospital told AFP.

But that proportion reaches 20 percent in an affiliated long term care service, where roughly a hundred of 474 employees are not vaccinated. Meantime, Slovenia’s Constitutional Court on Thursday blocked a government plan to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for public employees, hours before it was due to come into force.

The government had planned to require around 31,000 people including civil servants, policemen and soldiers to either be vaccinated or to have recovered from Covid-19 in order to continue working.

The mandate was due to come into effect on Friday but in response to a complaint against the measure brought by the police officers’ union the court decided to block its implementation.