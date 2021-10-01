Dietary camp set up

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) organised an awareness camp titled "Strengthen Immunity, Protection against Diseases" at Railway Headquarters on Thursday.
Awareness to improve diet and hygiene was provided to the railway employees at the camp. A nutritionist of Punjab Food Department asked the Railway employees about their health and daily diet and urged them to use better diet, including pulses, vegetables, fruits, meat, milk and butter.
