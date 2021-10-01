‘Paperless licence system to be extended to other dists’

LAHORE:Traffic police have decided to extend paperless driving licence system to all over the province, said DIG Traffic Police Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, adding after the success of the pilot project of paperless driving licence system in Rawalpindi, it is now being extended to other cities of Punjab. Paperless driving licence system is being set up in Faisalabad in next phase, he added.
The DIG said citizens shall enjoy all facilities of driving licence under one roof by this modern project and unlike in the past, a driving licence candidate will only bring with him an identity card and will become part of the system through biometrics. He said in this system, the candidate would not have to take the file and fill it up, nor would he have to go around the shopkeepers to take pictures for attaching on the file.
