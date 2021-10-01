New prices of essential commodities

LAHORE:District Administration Lahore has issued notification of new retail prices of essential commodities. DC Lahore has directed all the assistant commissioners to ensure the sale of essential commodities at government rates and take strict action against profiteers.

As per the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Lahore on Thursday, the new official rate of Dal Musur, Dal Mong and White Chana has been reduced by Rs 05 per kg. A 20 kg bag of flour will be sold at Rs 1,100 while a 10 kg bag of flour will be sold at Rs 550. Rice basmati super new will be sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Dal Chana will be sold at Rs 130 per kg, Dal Chana Special at Rs 140, Dal Masur 195, Dal Masur Imported at Rs 170 and Dal Mash at Rs 240. Black gram thick local will be sold at Rs 135, black gram fine local at Rs 120, white gram thick local at Rs 150 per kg.

Gram floor will be sold at Rs 140, milk at Rs 100 per kg, yogurt at Rs 120 per kg. Mutton will be sold at Rs 950 per kg while beef will be sold at Rs 500 per kg.

Missing

A mentally-retarded man, Sohail Akbar, is missing from Chuburji MAO College Road, Liaquat Abad, Lahore, since September 26 (Sunday evening). Finder may contact on 0322-9452814, 0320-4042506.