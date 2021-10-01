Saudi Arabia to give scholarships to 600 students

LAHORE:Saudi Arabia has announced providing free study under complete scholarships to 600 Pakistani students in the Kingdom.

This was announced by Saudi ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki who visited Jamia Ashrafia here on Thursday along with Director of Maktab-e-Dawa Islamabad Abu Muhammad Al-Jadeei.

The guests held meetings with principal Hafiz Fazle Raheem, vice-principal Maulana Arshad Ubaid, Hafiz Asad Obaid, Hafiz Ajwad Obaid, Maulana Hafiz Zubair Hassan, Prof Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Khan and other scholars and also addressed the students.

Addressing the gathering, Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki said the Custodian of the two holy mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman would provide scholarships to 600 Pakistani students for studying in Saudi Arabia universities.

Has announced that all these students will be provided accommodation, food, medical facilities, free return ticket facility once a year and monthly stipend by the Saudi government. He said the students of Jamia Ashrafia Lahore can also avail this scholarship for studying in Saudi universities.

Saudi ambassador said the relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are based on strong foundations of religious brotherhood, mutual love and everlasting friendship. He said he felt heartfelt love for Jamia Ashrafia for the meritorious services to Islam and Muslim scholars across the world the institution has been providing. He said the Jamia has been striving for the eradication of sectarianism in the Ummah, promotion of unity and harmony among Muslims. He also praised Hafiz Fazle Rahim Ashrafi saying he is among those scholars with a moderate approach and flag bearer of unity among all Muslims.

Other scholars including Maulana Dr Tariq Mahmood Makki, Maulana Qari Muhammad bin Maulana Dr Saeed Ahmad Inayatullah, Maulana Samiullah, Maulana Saad bin Asad, Maulana Owais Hassan and Maulana Hafiz Mujeeb-ur-Rehman were present.