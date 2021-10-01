Prosecution dept being digitised: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din has said the Prosecution Department is being digitised while a mobile application for prosecutors is also being developed to extend technological support to them for performing official responsibilities.

The public prosecutors have a key role in provision of justice and professional training courses would further assist to enhance their capabilities, said the minister while addressing the concluding ceremony of the essential induction training programme of prosecutors at Centre for Professional Development.

Public Prosecution Secretary Nadeem Sarwar, CPD Director Chaudhry M Jahangir and others were also present. The Prosecution Department secretary advised the prosecutors to equip themselves with latest technical know-how to keep themselves abreast of the latest research to carry out their duties, thus, transforming the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service into an exemplary institution.