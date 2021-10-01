Massive resources being utilised to curb corona, dengue: Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid highlighted government’s commitment towards improvement in Mother and Child Health Indicators and Corona vaccination during a meeting with the delegation of international organization Global Leadership of Acasus Consulting Group in her office here on Thursday.

The visiting delegation comprised of Phanton wellen, Maria Antonia, Dr. Emily Watson, Syed Akbar, Ladeslo and Hunain Mandwiya. The Health Minister discussed Corona Pandemic situation, Dengue situation, EPI Program, and Mother and Child health indicators.

The Health Minister said, “Massive resources are being utilized to control Corona and Dengue. We have enhanced the scale of Corona vaccination in Punjab. All BHUs of Punjab are being upgraded to 24/7 model. More than 45,000 Lady Health Workers are supporting in healthcare services. Punjab has vaccinated over 50 million people for Corona. Seven state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals are being built in the province. On directions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are providing universal health coverage in entire Punjab. Given Punjab’s population, the development of new hospitals is inevitable. Punjab is running the country’s largest school health nutrition program. The focus of the PTI government is on Social Development. We are committed to Polio Eradication in the province.”