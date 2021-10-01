Governor launches campaign against women harassment

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has announced to launching an awareness campaign in universities against harassment of women saying recommendations from the Vice Chancellors have also been sought regarding legislation and other measures to deal with harassment issue.

He was addressing a ceremony on the eve of centennial celebrations of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here on Thursday. He also inaugurated a memorial building at the university. LCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Bushra Mirza, MPA Uzma Kardar and others were also present on the occasion. Chaudhry Sarwar further said that unfortunately, the incidents of women harassment were on the rise and added it is high time that strict measures must be taken to curb such incidents. He also said all sections of society would have to work together in this regard. He said that it was the top priority of the government to provide protection to women. He also said that in order to improve the quality of higher education political interference in the universities had been eliminated and would not be tolerated at any cost.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that a nine-member committee headed by University of Health Sciences (UHS) VC Prof Dr Javed Akram had also been formed to prepare recommendations regarding the prevention of incidents of harassment.

The members of the committee include VC University of South Asia (USA) Mian Imran Masood, VC University of Child Health Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, VC Rawalpindi Women's University Dr Anila Kamal, VC LCWU Dr Bushra Mirza, VC Government College University of Women Sialkot Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, VC Punjab Tainjin University Dr Abdul Sattar Shakir, VC University of Education Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and VC University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar.

The governor further said that no country could make progress without the contribution of women, adding that PTI government firmly believed in women empowerment to put the country on the path to progress and prosperity.

Ch Sarwar said that Pakistan needed unity and solidarity to overcome the internal and external challenges. There was no dearth of talent in Pakistan all that needed was commitment and hard work to succeed in any field. He said that youth was the ray of hope for the country and PTI led government believed in creating opportunities for them. He said that Pakistan will be made strong and prosperous under the leadership of Imran Khan. He further said that India was misleading the international community with fake propaganda and lies, adding that we had exposed the face of India in the world and we would continue to expose it.