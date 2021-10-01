The government said the petrol price has been hiked owing to the rise in petroleum prices globally

ISLAMABAD: The government Thursday increased the prices of petrol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs4 a liter and Rs2,403.5 per cylinder respectively mounting inflationary pressures on the economy.



The petrol price has been jacked up "due to increase in the petroleum prices in the international market", says a Finance Division notification. "The Ogra has worked out the higher petroleum prices but the prime minister has decided against the recommendation and passed the minimum increase in prices on to the consumers," it said.

The government has absorbed the higher international pressure of prices through a reduction in the petroleum levy and sales tax, it added. "It is pertinent to mention that petroleum prices in Pakistan are the cheapest in the region," the notification claimed.

Earlier, the Ogra spokesperson said the price of petroleum products will be announced by the government tomorrow. With the Rs4 increase in price, petrol will now sell at Rs127.30 per liter, while high-speed diesel with an increase of Rs2 will sell at Rs122.04 per liter.

The government had on Sept 15 hiked the prices of all petroleum products by Rs5 to Rs6 per liter to pass the impact of higher international market rates and currency depreciation on to the consumers.

Meanwhile, kerosene costs Rs7.05 more and is priced at Rs99.31 per liter, while light diesel oil became Rs8.82 dearer to cost Rs99.51 per liter. The price of LPG has been increased by a whopping 16.67 percent to Rs2,403.5 per cylinder for October.

Since LPG is considered the “poor man’s fuel” andis also used in majority of areas where gas is not available, it might hit household budgets of a large part of the population. It is to be noted that the LPG price has been on the rise for the last several months.

Saudi Arabia’s major oil and gas producer — Saudi Aramco —has increased propane contract price to Asia for October 2021 by $135/tonne to $800/tonne. The price of Butane CP also increased by $130/tonne to $795/tonne. This is the fifth straight monthly increase and the highest so far this year.

Propane and butane are two major components of LPG, which the Middle Eastern oil producers sell to Asian countries. According to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notification, domestic LPG has been increased by R343.4/11.8kg cylinder from Rs2,060.15/cylinder in September. The new prices would come into effect from October 1 (today).

The commercial cylinder (of 45.4kg) price has also been increased by 1,321/cylinder and would be sold at Rs9,247. According to a notification, LPG per kilogram price has been increased by Rs29.1/kg to Rs203.7/kg from the September price of Rs174.6/kg.