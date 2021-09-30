Four drown in BS Feeder after accident

SUKKUR: Four people, including a woman, drowned when a speeding car plunged into the BS Feeder in district Kashmore-Kandhkot, after hitting a motorcycle. People from the neighbourhood rushed to the rescue and managed to save one of the car inmates. Rest of the victims were identified as Shahzadi, Haji Muhammad, Laluddin and Maharuddin Sabzoi, all residents of the Kandhkot. The police shifted the bodies and the injured to a local hospital.