Four drown in BS Feeder after accident

SUKKUR: Four people, including a woman, drowned when a speeding car plunged into the BS Feeder in district Kashmore-Kandhkot, after hitting a motorcycle. People from the neighbourhood rushed to the rescue and managed to save one of the car inmates. Rest of the victims were identified as Shahzadi, Haji Muhammad, Laluddin and Maharuddin Sabzoi, all residents of the Kandhkot. The police shifted the bodies and the injured to a local hospital.
SUKKUR: A mother and a brother of the two victims of December 27, 2007 Khairpur riots demanded justice for their loved...
SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur on Wednesday filed a reference against District Education Officer and 17 other officials of the...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 82 more patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and...
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission confers sports scholarships and prize money every year to champion players...
ISLAMABAD: The students protesting against the entrance test in the medical colleges marched towards the Parliament...
MULTAN: Cardiac consultants Wednesday stressed a balanced and healthy lifestyle to keep heart fit.During a walk that...