Another 82 test positive for dengue fever in ICT

ISLAMABAD: As many as 82 more patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the total number of dengue fever cases from the region to 410.
The continuous rise in number of dengue fever patients being reported from the twin cities hints that the situation may become alarming in the coming days if proper prevention and control measures are not taken in time.
The total number of dengue fever patients so far confirmed positive from ICT has already reached 275 while from Rawalpindi district, as many as 135 patients have so far been tested positive for dengue fever. The infection has so far claimed three lives from the region.
