 
Thursday September 30, 2021
KP constitutes committee to contain dengue

National

Our Correspondent
September 30, 2021

PESHAWAR: The KP government on Wednesday constituted a coordination committee headed by the provincial chief secretary for launching a rigorous campaign to contain the dengue disease. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as he chaired a meeting to review the latest situation of dengue in the province and discuss measures for its prevention and other related matters.

