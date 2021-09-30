KP constitutes committee to contain dengue

PESHAWAR: The KP government on Wednesday constituted a coordination committee headed by the provincial chief secretary for launching a rigorous campaign to contain the dengue disease. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as he chaired a meeting to review the latest situation of dengue in the province and discuss measures for its prevention and other related matters.
SUKKUR: Four people, including a woman, drowned when a speeding car plunged into the BS Feeder in district...
SUKKUR: A mother and a brother of the two victims of December 27, 2007 Khairpur riots demanded justice for their loved...
SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur on Wednesday filed a reference against District Education Officer and 17 other officials of the...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 82 more patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and...
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission confers sports scholarships and prize money every year to champion players...
ISLAMABAD: The students protesting against the entrance test in the medical colleges marched towards the Parliament...