Punjab PA: Press Gallery body walks out

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee on Wednesday staged a walkout of the Punjab Assembly proceedings to express solidarity with the 17,000 sacked employees from various federal government departments, including the Associated Press of Pakistan. Punjab government spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan informed Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who constituted a committee to bring back the boycotting journalists.
SUKKUR: Four people, including a woman, drowned when a speeding car plunged into the BS Feeder in district...
SUKKUR: A mother and a brother of the two victims of December 27, 2007 Khairpur riots demanded justice for their loved...
SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur on Wednesday filed a reference against District Education Officer and 17 other officials of the...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 82 more patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and...
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission confers sports scholarships and prize money every year to champion players...
ISLAMABAD: The students protesting against the entrance test in the medical colleges marched towards the Parliament...