Punjab PA: Press Gallery body walks out

Four drown in BS Feeder after accident SUKKUR: Four people, including a woman, drowned when a speeding car plunged into the BS Feeder in district...

2007 Khairpur riots: Victim’s family demands justice SUKKUR: A mother and a brother of the two victims of December 27, 2007 Khairpur riots demanded justice for their loved...

NAB Sukkur files reference against education dept officials SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur on Wednesday filed a reference against District Education Officer and 17 other officials of the...

Another 82 test positive for dengue fever in ICT ISLAMABAD: As many as 82 more patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and...

HEC to award scholarships, prize money to student players Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission confers sports scholarships and prize money every year to champion players...