 
Thursday September 30, 2021
Punjab PA: Press Gallery body walks out

National

Our Correspondent
September 30, 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee on Wednesday staged a walkout of the Punjab Assembly proceedings to express solidarity with the 17,000 sacked employees from various federal government departments, including the Associated Press of Pakistan. Punjab government spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan informed Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who constituted a committee to bring back the boycotting journalists.

