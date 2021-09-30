ICT Police announce crackdown on illegal weapons

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have announced a crackdown on illegal weapons in the city.

Addressing a press conference at Rescue-15 here on Wednesday, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar said that he had directed the concerned officials to launch a crackdown on possession and carrying of illegal weapons. He told the media-persons that the police had registered cases and arrested 30 accused of possessing illegal weapons besides impounding seven Vigo vehicles. The DIG said that licence would stand cancelled if a licenced weapon is used in a crime. He said IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has taken serious notice of the recent incidents in which some innocent persons lost their lives. He said the IGP has directed snap-checking across the city besides scrutiny of weapons of security guards and private gunmen.