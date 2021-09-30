Saudi envoy, Elahi discuss bilateral ties

LAHORE: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi at the Assembly Chambers here on Wednesday. On this occasion, both the personalities exchanged views about bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.
Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, MNA Salik Hussain and Rasikh Elahi were also present during the meeting.
Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that whenever Pakistan faced a difficult time Saudi Arabia supported us more than our expectations. He told the Saudi Ambassador that the Punjab Assembly has passed the Quran Majeed Act making teaching of Holy Quran Nazira up to class six and with translation up to matric compulsory in all government and private educational institutions.
The Speaker said that the Punjab Assembly has made it compulsory writing Khaatem un Nabiyeen and Darood Pak with the name of Holy Prophet (PBUH). The Saudi Envoy said that Pakistani doctors, engineers, scientists and workers are playing an important role in strengthening the Saudi economy.
SUKKUR: Four people, including a woman, drowned when a speeding car plunged into the BS Feeder in district...
SUKKUR: A mother and a brother of the two victims of December 27, 2007 Khairpur riots demanded justice for their loved...
SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur on Wednesday filed a reference against District Education Officer and 17 other officials of the...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 82 more patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and...
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission confers sports scholarships and prize money every year to champion players...
ISLAMABAD: The students protesting against the entrance test in the medical colleges marched towards the Parliament...