Justice Yahya questions court’s mandate to hear suo motu case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Yahya Afridi on Wednesday recused himself from hearing of a suo motu notice regarding the appointments in the education department of Sindh and raised question on the use of suo motu powers.
A three-member bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed referred the matter to the CJP for formation of new bench.
Justice Yahya Afridi questioned the court’s mandate to hear the suo motu case. He said that the suo motu notice should be taken in the public interest and over the violation of the fundamental human rights. “It will be inappropriate to exercise the court’s suo motu mandate until a mechanism to the effect be determined, Justice Afridi remarked. He asked what would be the formation of bench in the suo motu notice case and how the bench would be constituted.
