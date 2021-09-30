BRI losing momentum as opposition, debt mount: study

SHANGHAI: China’s vast Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is in danger of losing momentum as opposition in the targeted countries rises and debts also mount, paving the way for rival schemes to squeeze Beijing out, a new study showed on Wednesday.

President Xi Jinping launched BRI in 2013, aiming to harness China’s strengths in financing and infrastructure construction to “build a broad community of shared interests” throughout Asia, Africa and Latin America, a British wire service reported.

But Xi’s “project of the century” is now facing major challenges and significant backlashes abroad, according to a study by AidData, a research lab at the College of William and Mary in the United States.