Petrol price may rise by Rs5.25 per litre from Oct 1

ISLAMABAD: The price of petrol is expected to increase by Rs5.25 per litre from October 1, sources said Wednesday, citing a proposal sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to the Finance Division.

The price of diesel is expected to move up by Rs3.5 per litre, the sources said, adding that the Ministry of Finance would make a final decision in this regard after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The government on September 15 had announced a Rs5 increase in the price of petrol "owing to the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation". According to a notification by the Finance Division, besides petrol, an increase in other petroleum products will also be enforced starting September 16.

Petrol, with the Rs5 increase, will now cost Rs123.30 per litre, whereas high-speed diesel, with an increase of Rs5.01, will now cost Rs120.04 per litre. In addition, kerosene will cost Rs5.46 more and will thus be priced at Rs96.26 per litre, while light diesel oil will become Rs5.92 dearer to cost Rs90.69 per litre.