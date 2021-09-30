Three sentenced for robbery at PM’s sister house

LAHORE: A court of judicial magistrate on Wednesday sentenced three convicts in the case of robbery in the house of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister to seven-year imprisonment each and fined them Rs 45,000 each.
After recording evidence, judicial magistrate at Cantt Courts Rehan Elahi awarded imprisonment to convicts including Kazim, Mahmood and Fahad. Racecourse police had registered a case against the three men while CIA later arrested them and recovered the looted valuables. The FIR lodged by Aleema’s son Sher Shah Suri stated that three unidentified persons barged into his residence around 4am and stole an old pistol, jewelry other than a Rs3 million cheque.
ISLAMABAD: The 27.3 million people were economically affected during COVID-19 and 20.6 million people lost their jobs,...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of Zahir Jaffar’s parents...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Emirate Afghanistan civil aviation authority has written to India’s Civil Aviation director...
LAHORE: The government’s over three-year propaganda of money laundering and corruption has ended after the...
ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Judge Justice Yahya Afridi on Wednesday recused himself from hearing of a suo motu notice...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday held a press conference in Islamabad...