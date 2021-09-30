Three sentenced for robbery at PM’s sister house

LAHORE: A court of judicial magistrate on Wednesday sentenced three convicts in the case of robbery in the house of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister to seven-year imprisonment each and fined them Rs 45,000 each.

After recording evidence, judicial magistrate at Cantt Courts Rehan Elahi awarded imprisonment to convicts including Kazim, Mahmood and Fahad. Racecourse police had registered a case against the three men while CIA later arrested them and recovered the looted valuables. The FIR lodged by Aleema’s son Sher Shah Suri stated that three unidentified persons barged into his residence around 4am and stole an old pistol, jewelry other than a Rs3 million cheque.