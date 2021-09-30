File photo

KARACHI: The Pakistan Met office on Wednesday warned of the “possibility” of a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea leading to widespread rain, with strong winds and thunderstorms, leading to possible “extremely heavy rain” in Karachi and other cities of Sindh and the coastal areas of Balochistan. The Met forecast also set off alarm bells of urban flooding in the metropolis with likely damages to vulnerable structures.

Following the advisory issued by the Met office, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) also warned the fishermen to return to harbour amid reports of cyclone build-up in the Arabian Sea. The PMDA said the district administrations in the coastal cities and towns were put on high alert and on standby amid warnings that the cyclone would intensify in the next 24-hours. The “Met Office has informed that the well-marked low-pressure area currently lying over south Gujarat, India is likely to move northwestward,” it said. “The system is likely to emerge in the northeast Arabian Sea by tomorrow, the Sept 30th (Thursday morning) and strengthen into a depression due to favourable environmental conditions with likelihood of further intensification into a cyclonic storm in subsequent 24 hours (Oct 1, Friday).”

Under the impact of the cyclone, the Met office forecast widespread rain with strong winds and thunderstorms, with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy rainfall accompanied with squally winds (30-40 knots winds) likely to lash Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur & Ghotki districts from tomorrow 30 Sept (Thursday) to Oct 2nd (Saturday).

"The widespread rain with high velocity winds and thunderstorms often with scattered heavy and 'very heavy' falls, which could also progress into 'extremely heavy rain' at times, are likely to batter Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan from Sept 30 to Oct 3 (Thursday to Sunday),” it said. “The sea conditions would range from rough to very rough with high surges at times till Oct 3 (Sunday). The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from September 30 to October 3 (Thursday to Sunday)," the Met Dept warned.

The torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani. The windstorms may cause damage to vulnerable structures, the Met office warned.