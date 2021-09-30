Govt asked to review decision on LG polls

PESHAWAR: General Manager Center of Governance and Public Accountability Asadullah has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to review its decision regarding holding of phase wise local bodies’ elections in the province.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, Asadullah said the government should announce holding of village councilors and tehsil councilors at the same time. He said the government was adopting delaying tactics in holding local bodies elections from 2018. He said the government announced holding of village council election in November but said it would delay tehsil council elections if the government could not get required results in village council elections.