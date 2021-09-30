Hindko Academy says Patras Bokhari’s essays’ translation well-received

PESHAWAR: The Gandhara Hindko Academy, Peshawar, has said the Hindko translation of the Urdu essays by a known humourist, writer, broadcaster and diplomat from Peshawar, Pir Syed Ahmed Shah Bokhari, popularly known as Patras Bokhari, has been well-received by the readers.

The 120-page book, “Patras Dey Mazameen” has been published by the Hindko Academy. It has a total of 13 humourous essays by the writer who was born in Jehangirpura neighbourhood near Qissa Khwani in Peshawar city on October 1, 1898, and passed away in New York on December 5, 1958, in New York, United States, after making contributions to various fields.

Ali Awais Khayal, a Research Associate at the academy, has translated into Hindko the essays. The chief of the Executive Committee of the academy, Muhammad Ziauddin, oversaw the entire process. “Patras Bokhari is a big name among the prose writers of our national language- Urdu. His writings have attracted both literati and common readers. That is why his essays were made part of the textbooks,” said Ziauddin, a research scholar of the Hindko language who has a number of books to his credit.

It is a matter of pride for us that this towering figure with services to the country in varied fields, belonged to Peshawar and spoke Hindko language as his mother tongue, said Muhammad Ziauddin while commenting on the book containing Hindko translation of Patras Bokhari Urdu essays. Ziauddin said the translation has served as a good addition to the Hindko language literature as has been confirmed by the feedback received from the readers.

“The Hindko Academy will take this translation practice forward by bringing into Hindko the works of other internationally known literati from the country to enrich our language and take other pieces of literature closer to ours,” said the literatus, adding such steps were needed for national cohesion. He said the Hindko Academy has a publication committee that is mulling over translating more work of Patras Bokhari who was regarded as an important member of the South Asian intelligentsia whose services extended to other fields as well such as education, broadcasting and diplomacy apart from literature.

Patras Bokhari served as the Principal of the Government College Lahore from 1947 to 1950. He was appointed as the country’s first permanent representative of Pakistan at the United Nations from 1951 to 1954, followed by the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Information until 1958.