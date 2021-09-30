ANP leader slams action against Labour Colony residents

MARDAN: Awami National Party (ANP) Senior Vice-President and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Wednesday said the ones who claimed to construct five million homes had made countless people homeless.

Addressing a protest rally at Labour Colony, he said that on the one hand, inflation and unemployment had made life miserable for the have-nots while on the other hand, the government was rendering people homeless.

The residence of the Labour Colony had staged a protest against the district administration for their alleged eviction.

Haider Hoti said people were unable to arrange a two-time meal and were compelled to go hungry in the face of backbreaking inflation. He added that the inflation rate had reached the highest level in Pakistan’s history. He asked the government to revisit its economic policies if it had any concern for the poor.