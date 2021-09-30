MoU signed for discounted education of KP cops’ children

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and Punjab Group of Colleges signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for education of serving cops and police martyrs.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari, DIG Headquarters Rai Baber Saeed and AIG Welfare Hameedullah Khan and Punjab Group of Colleges Executive Director Sohail Afzal and Project Director Shahid Mehmood attended the ceremony held at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Wednesday.

DIG Headquarters Rai Baber Saeed and Executive Director Punjab Group of Colleges Sohail Afzal Singed the agreement, said an official communique.

The Punjab Group of Colleges, Allied Schools and EFA School System would provide fee discounts to the children of employees (both serving and martyrs) of KP Police. A student desirous of availing special discount in fee will route his/her application through the KP Police, the statement added.

The chain of Punjab Group of Colleges will give 100% free education to the children of police Shuhada, 50% concession to the children of police officers injured in the line of duty, and 30% concession to the children of serving officials.

The IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari was informed about various steps taken to impart standardised education to the children of KP Police and the signing of MoU with Punjab Group of Colleges was also termed a step to this end.