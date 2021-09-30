World Heart Day observed at KTH

PESHAWAR: The Department of Cardiology, the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), on Wednesday marked the World Heart Day to create awareness among the people about heart ailments.

A press release said the Department of Cardiology arranged a free medical screening camp at the Out-Patient Department OPD where the people checked their blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar levels, BMI and consulted cardiologists.

A walk was also arranged to raise awareness among the people. In-charge Cardiology KTH Prof Dr Amber Ashraf, Associate Prof

Cardiology KTH Dr M. Faheem, Senior Registrar Cardiology Department Dr Umair Ali, Senior Registrar Cardiology Department Dr Asfandyar Ahmad and a large number of faculty members, managerial staff, TMOs, HOs, nursing and paramedics staff, health professionals and others participated in the walk.

Dr Amber highlighted that the cardiovascular disease burden was very high with 31 percent of global deaths occurring from cardiovascular diseases.

She said that over 23 million deaths were predicted by 2030 from cardiovascular disease, noting that heart diseases and stroke caused about one third of worldwide deaths of women.

Dr Amber said cardiovascular disease was preventable, calling for creating awareness among the people about heart diseases.