NAB recovers Rs14m from ex-postal employee

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered assets worth Rs14 million from a convicted postal clerk in the case of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB had formally filed a reference in the Accountability Court Peshawar after completion of investigation against Nuzhat Begum, ex-postal clerk GPO, Peshawar, for accumulation of assets worth millions.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had accumulated huge assets worth millions of rupees through corruption and corrupt practices which were disproportionate to her known legal sources of income.

The Accountability Court found her guilty and handed down a 7-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed Rs14 million fine.

The recovery Cell NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recovered assets after conducting formal process as per law, including one kanal house in Sector F-4, Phase-6, Hayatabad Peshawar, two kanal plots in Bagheecha Dheri Mardan, Plot No. 513 (10 Marla), Sector-S, Phase-1, Sheikh Maltoon, Mardan, House No. 258 (10 Marla), Sector-H, Phase-I, Sheikh Maltoon Mardan.