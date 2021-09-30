Quality assurance body secretariat inaugurated at KMU

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education’s secretariat was inaugurated at the Khyber Medical University (KMU) here on Wednesday.

It is expected to strengthen the quality assurance system and promote liaison between national and international quality assurance practitioners and stakeholders to bring Pakistan to the top of the list of developed countries.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said the biggest challenge for us was to bring knowledge and research in universities to international standards.

He hoped the establishment of the network secretariat in the KMU would not only increase the quality assurance activities in the university but also create a competitive environment in the promotion of quality research in the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Saleem Gandapur, Registrar KMU, Syeda Asiya Bukhari, General Secretary network and Director QEC were present on the occasion.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that quality is of paramount importance in higher education and the present government is paying special attention to it.

Syeda Asiya Bukhari, Director QEC, informed the speaker that the Higher Education Commission had set up quality assurance in all higher education institutions of Pakistan, while the network was established in 2017 as a network amongst all higher education institutions in terms of promoting quality education.

She said that the network had crossed an important milestone in a short span of time and became a regional partner of the International Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education.

Four issues of the Quality Assurance Research Journal have been published. An international conference has been organized at Education University, Lahore, while the third international conference was planned to be held in Sindh.

The official said at present, more than 50 universities from all over the country were members of the network.

It’s worth mentioning that KMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ziaul Haq has been elected as network president and QEC Director Syeda Asiya Bukhari general secretary for a term of three years.

Later, Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Professor Dr Zia ul Haq along with Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Gundpur inaugurated the secretariat.